FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia has a little competition for everyone.

Activities include everything from miniature horse shows to draft pulling. Competitors of all ages come to the stables to showcase their skills.

Children as young as seven lead horses in competitions. Judging of these remarkable horses is based on more than just one category; marks are based on stature, balance, and breed-specific features.

Pacey Messer, one of the horse handlers competing at The State Fair of West Virginia, told us that a number of preparations must be made before showtime.

“This is Pandy, she’s three years old. It just takes a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of patience,” said Messer.

Horse shows will be happening all throughout fair season. Lillian Stewart is just one equestrian who is walking away from the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia as a winner.

“This is my horse Dirty Dan Sand; I am really proud of her since she’s only five. Even though she is kind of stubborn,” added Stewart.

Parents of some of the younger handlers said competitions like these can help children build confidence and motor skills.