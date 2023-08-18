FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Fried foods and fast rides are staples at the State Fair of West Virginia.

Since the dawn of time, or at least since fair rides were built, humans have been drawn to the near-death experience of riding rollercoasters.

At the State Fair of West Virginia, rides range from your classic ‘merry go round’, to rollercoasters like, the wild mouse. Only the bravest of souls can conquer this deadly rodent.

We caught up with five-year-old Oliver Vogelsong, who tells us his favorite part of the ride.

“We are at the wild mouse. My favorite part is going down the big dip,” said Vogelsong.

The State Fair of West Virginia is open until August 19th.