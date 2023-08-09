LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – No matter how excited you are for the State Fair of West Virginia – with this traffic you won’t go very far!

Over 150,000 people are expected to pass through the streets of Fairlea. Tight corners and limited parking can become a time consumer.

It is possible to have a stress-free fair trip.

“Give yourself enough time, give yourself an extra twenty minutes. It never hurts. There is traffic,” said Valerie Pritt, the Director of Public Relations for Greenbrier County CVB.

Pritt added that being patient and kind to other drivers is very important. Fair visitors come from out of state as well.

Being safe and aware of your surroundings goes a long way.