FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The State fair of west Virginia introduced a sensory-friendly area as a place for children and families to escape from the chaos the fair may bring.

Darrin Cherry and his son Lincoln braved the rain on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for a chance to soak in the sights and sounds of the State Fair. But on their way across the fairgrounds, they noticed a new addition. A sensory-friendly tent that offers chairs, tents, and quiet activities for all to enjoy.

“I’ve Got my boy with me he’s 7 and he’s the one that actually noticed it and so being able to get away from the chaos and relax over here is actually really nice,” said Cherry.

He added while the tent might be hard to catch, it is a welcome area of refuge from the lights and sounds the carnival brings.

“Everybody is vying for their attention over there trying to come over and ride something trying to play a game,” said Cherry. “Over here just being able to come over and not have to worry about that and sit quietly and decompress, even as a parent I need that!”

The sensory tent is located just behind the breastfeeding she-shed, near the Smokin’ Gun BBQ stand.