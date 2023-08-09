FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Last-minute preparations for the State Fair of West Virginia are underway and the excitement is building.

The State Fair of West Virginia opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Organizers and businesses were busy setting up tables and judging tomatoes on how firm they are. There is structure to the last-minute controlled chaos.

“Preparation days are always crazy here at the state fair of West Virginia. There is a lot of work and a lot of excitement and we are getting ready to open our doors in just a few hours,” said Kelly Collins, the Chief Executive Officer.

Competitions are a big part of the fair. Farmers bring in livestock from their pastures. Gardeners spend painstakingly long months waiting for their produce to sprout.

Judging for these competitions begins in February.

“It takes a lot, you know. It’s day in until day night. We didn’t leave until 9:00 p.m. last night. We got here at six am this morning,” said Meghan Byers, an Agriculture Competition Manager.

The admission for opening day is $7. Certain days out of the week during fair season will have special pricing.

Live concerts and famous fair food will be just some of the attractions families can catch this week at the State Fair of West Virginia.