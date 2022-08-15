FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – It’s easy to spend a lot of money at the state fair, but for more frugal fairgoers there are some ways you can save some cash while still enjoying the fair.

Between the fair foods, rides, and carnival games, the state fair can get expensive fast.

But luckily for fairgoers like the Sahl family, the state fair of West Virginia has multiple programs that allow people to save money at the fair. Monday, everyone who participated in a canned food drive got a full day of rides for only 25 dollars.

“We brought the canned food, so each person brings three canned food items and you get in for 25 dollars, all day rides, all day tickets,” Rebekah Sahl told 59News.

And that meant big savings for their family.

“Probably like 100 (dollars) with six of us, four kids. So it saves a lot,” said Sahl.

State fair CEO Kelly Collins says they have specials like this going on all week to make the fun of the fair affordable to everyone.

“We’ve got a lot of really good specials remaining this week,” said Collins. “We’ve got senior citizen day on Tuesday at seven dollars. Wednesday is diversified energy dollar day so from 9 AM until 2 PM you can get in just for a dollar. And then of course Thursdays military day and that’s a seven dollar discount as well.”

For a full list of special ticket deals go to statefairofwv.com/tickets and click on “Fair Week Specials.”

And if you’re at the state fair and you’re feeling hungry, but you know that fair food is expensive, check out The Country Store. They have a selection of free samples of so much delicious food, including local barbeque, cheeses, chips, dips and much more.