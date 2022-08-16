GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There is more to The State Fair of West Virginia than just rides and food.

This year at the fair, you can pick up a new hobby. Award-winning glassblower Devan Cole wants to share his skills with fairgoers and pull some unique-looking guacamole bowls out of the furnace.

“They’re going to see the glass in a molten state. 2000 degrees Fahrenheit out of our furnace. We heat it up in a crucible that’s roughly 12 inches by 14 inches deep,” said Cole, the owner of Hot Glass Academy.

The Hot Glass Academy puts on demonstrations four times a day all week.