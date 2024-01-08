FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Yeah! Okay!

Rapper and producer Lil Jon will be playing a show at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 9, 2024.

Lil Jon is a Grammy award-winning rapper and producer who has had his work span decades within the hip-hop industry.

He is best known for his two platinum selling records, ‘Kings of Crunk’ and ‘Crunk Juice’. He has also been featured in countless popular songs throughout the 2000’s and on. Some of his most popular hits include, ‘Turn Down For What’ and ‘Get Low’. However, he may best be known for his features and ad-lib work, which he showed during his work on Usher’s hit ‘Yeah’, which released in 2004.

Tickets for the show, which is part of the 2024 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series, will go on sale on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10 AM.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the 2024 State Fair of West Virginia.