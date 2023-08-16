FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– A new restaurant this year is up for Best New Fair Food.

China Place 2 is based out of Lewisburg and at the State Fair of West Virginia for the first time. Everything in the restaurant is made from scratch.

Owner Logan Gonzin said the decision to offer fried dumplings came from a lucky guess.

“People wanted the dumplings back on the buffet, so we put the dumplings back on the buffet, but they wasn’t deep fried, it was only the steam pan-fried,” said Gonzin. “So people was eating them so fast and there was no sauce and people was wanting egg rolls and there’s somebody come up to me and ask me they went crispy all the way.”

Gonzin said since everything is scratch made each dumpling takes the work of 5 people to make by hand from start to finish.