FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– You cannot go to the State Fair of West Virginia without sinking your teeth into something deep-fried.

Over at Gussie’s, you can find deep-fried cheesecake.

It is exactly what you think it is, the classic sweet and creamy dessert, battered and fried to gooey and crispy perfection.

Co-owner Raina Holland said they wanted to take a modern twist on a classic fair food to go along with their menu full of savory options.

“We thought we’d try it out,” Holland explained. “All of us are kind of like trying to reinvent things a little bit, but this has been a big hit this year. So I’m thinking maybe we just need to go all cheesecake. Some people claim that we are the Cheesecake Factory of the fair because we have so many items.

Those items include Burgers, dogs, tacos, fried ruben bites multiple flavors of fried cheesecake, and more.