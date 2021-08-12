Nelly opens concert series at State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — When the new dates for the State Fair of West Virginia were announced, a lot of questions focused on the concert series: if it would happen and who would perform?

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 three-time Grammy Winner Nelly took the stage. Excited concert-goers stood in line hours before the show, but there were a few people who got in line even earlier..

Star Bambush first got in line at 11:30 that morning. She said it is something she does every fair, and with one of her favorite artists kicking things off, she was not going to miss her chance this year.

“Something that I grew up listening to and we got standing room tickets, so we are ready to be right up in the front and having the time of our life,” said Bambush.

Meet and greets with the artists were canceled this year due to COVID-19. Organizers with the state fair do recommend wearing a mask at the concerts.

