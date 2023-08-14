FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Rain at the West Virginia State Fair is as common as long lines at the cinnamon bun vendor. It’s just something we have to put up with when enjoying the annual tradition.

With the pavilions filled with vendors, The Shops Under the Grandstand, demonstrations in the 4H building, or the variety of animals in the barns, the options are nearly endless for fun in the rain. For Mary Forinash a little rain or the threat of storms isn’t enough to skip on that long but worth it cinnamon bun line.

When asked if the State Fair of West Virginia is something that she would come to rain or shine?

Mary Forinash said, “Yes.”

Adding she loves coming “just for all of it. But I really always have to have a cinnamon roll…or maybe two!”

Fair officials also plan ahead providing storm shelters for when a little rain turns into something more serious. These shelters are located around the grounds including under the Grandstand, the West Virginia Building, and the WV Agriculture building to name a few.

For the more artistically inclined, a station in the West Virginia Building lets kids and parents alike make bracelets and learn a little about stitching and sewing.

Announcements throughout the PA system let those in attendance know when it may be a good time to duck inside for a few, or, in some cases, hunker down when things turn stormy.

Luckily for fair attendees, Monday looked to be the most active rainy day of the week as sunshine builds into the forecast according to our StormTracker 59 Team.