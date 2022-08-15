FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– During the State Fair of West Virginia, two things come to mind for many visitors, pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls.

A state fair staple, Son-Sational Cinnamon Rolls entered its 33rd year at the fair. Co-owner Raymond Naeyaert said he is thankful their family recipe became an annual tradition for families across the Mountain State.

“That’s the great thing about this, you don’t see family businesses that much anymore and I love it because these this understanding and relationship and we work really well together,” said Naeyaert.

