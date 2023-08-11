FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Teamwork makes the dream work – and that saying remains true for the workers at The State Fair of West Virginia.

These staff workers say that through the good and bad times, having each other has made it worth it.

There are more than six hundred staff workers at the State Fair of West Virginia, making sure the event operates as smooth as possible. These jobs can range anywhere from janitorial duties to grandstand operators.

Workers like Deborah Hughes and Charlotte Sweeny are returning for yet another year of the State Fair.

“It’s been a great job for a part time position. And as a retiree I can go out and be social,” said Hughes.

It is not all grueling hours and humid weather for these ladies though. Sweeny and Hughes say working at the fairgrounds year after year brought them closer as coworkers and friends.

“The comradery that we’ve had as well as working together has been amazing. And we definitely get along,” said Hughes.

Sweeny and Hughes tell us since they are both retirees, working at the State Fair of West Virginia occupies their time.