FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia closed out their Cue the Fun 2023 season on a busy Saturday night. A clear and comfortable night had the midway packed and the food stands hopping for one last time this year.

But as the evening came to a close, excitement for the closing fireworks was high as Amber Queen said, “We’re here to ride rides and hang out. And we’re excited for the fireworks,

Queen followed up her excitement with a little sadness the State Fair of West Virginia is only 10 day. “We wished it lasted a little longer,” but she is looking forward to next year already, “We’re counting down the days!”

The fireworks were stunning marking the end of the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The over 20 minute display of sound and colors was an amazing end to a perfect fair evening.

But now, the fairgrounds must retire to their off-year slumber. Semi-trucks moved in as the people filtered out. Shop keepers cleaned and packed up waving goodbye to West Virginia.



However, like Amber Queen, we are counting down the days to next year. Which, thanks to Leap Year, it will be one day longer to wait for the 2024 State Fair of West Virginia.