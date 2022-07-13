FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– With just about four weeks until opening day, this year’s State Fair of West Virginia is set to be bigger than ever.

But you might not realize the amount of work that goes into making sure an event this big goes off without a hitch.

“It takes 365 days to get prepared for the State Fair,” said State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins. “I know a lot of people think it might be a part-time job, but as the fair starts we’re already thinking about next year. You have got to get your theme in line, you see what is working and what is not working. So it really starts the day the fair starts, working on the fair next year.”

Whether you are looking for Something in the Orange like Zach Bryan, or you’re like Foreigner Wanting to Know What Love is, or even if you just want to throw on some boots with the fur and get Low with Flo Rida, Collins said at this year’s state fair they wanted to make sure they had something that appeals to everyone.

This line of thinking led them to put together one of this year’s signature attractions, the new fair food contest.

“Our new fair food contest, we’re getting ready to debut those entrants for the year. And I really tell people they need to take advantage of those fair foods they are really cool,” said Collins. “There’s even a pickled lemonade this year.”

And Collins said what makes the State Fair of West Virginia special is the emphasis they put on agriculture and livestock. She says it’s important to her and the other fair organizers that the fair represents the rural lifestyle that makes West Virginia unique.

“We’re still a very agricultural-based fair,” Collins told 59News. “West Virginia is a very rural state. We all know that. But there’s a lot of people who don’t live on a farm so when they come here they can see a calf being born. They can see our milking parlor.”