FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The state fair of West Virginia is stepping up security this year to ensure the safety of fairgoers.

For the first time in its history, fairgoers will need to go through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds.

State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins says they are choosing to increase security out of an abundance of caution.

“We are increasing our security this year,” Collins told 59News. “There will be metal detectors at the gates. We’ve never had that, but as fair planners, it’s our job to help keep people safe. So we will have some extra security this year.”

So if you’re planning on making your way to the State Fair this year, you may want to arrive a little earlier as it might take longer than usual to get into the fairgrounds.