Don’t forget to download ‘the’ official weather app of the State Fair of West Virginia 2023: StormTracker 59 for Apple or Andriod devices available!
Current Conditions on the Fair Grounds
Today Hour by Hour Forecast
Tonight Hour by Hour Forecast
StormTracker 59 Predictor
Tomorrow Hour by Hour Forecast
Tomorrow Night Hour by Hour Forecast
Next 3 Days
59News Team Step Count
#WeatherTogether: State Fair Edition
Best of the Best: State Fair of West Virginia 2023 as seen through your eyes. Upload your own State Fair of West Virginia photo to our album with #WeatherTogether