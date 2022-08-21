FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach Bryan. It is impossible to forget about all of the new food including the new fair food contest winner Fork’et Me Not with their Buffalo Chicken Bombz.

State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they saw some record days this year.

“We had some record days on weekdays. Dollar Day on Wednesday was a huge day for us. There was about 15,000 people that were scanning in the gates and that does not include kids under 10 so that was a really big day for us. Thursday was huge we had a sold-out concert with Zach Bryan and there were a lot of folks who came from other states for that event as well,” said Collins.

Collins said they have already started taking notes on things they can improve on for next year to make it the best experience possible!