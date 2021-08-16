Watch professional lumberjacks at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — While the State Fair of West Virginia is all about family fun, how about adding a little competition?

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show combines talent and laughs. A group of professional lumberjacks compete head-to-head in a series of competitions. Who is the better lumberjack? MC of the show Chet Isaccson, said it’s up to the crowd to decide by cheering.

“That’s what we rely on in order for our jacks to get fired up and to compete at their highest setting,” Isaacson said.

You can watch the show daily on the fairgrounds at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They are located in the center of the fairgrounds, right across from the 59News tent!