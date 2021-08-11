What you should bring to the State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — In the interest of having an enjoyable day at the State Fair, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine wants to remind everyone of what they can do to ensure they have a good day.

Making sure to apply sunscreen often and stay hydrated are just a few ways to do so. Even something as simple as wearing the right pair of shoes can make the day that much better.

“The best type of shoes would be tennis shoes, make sure you wear socks to prevent blisters and that type of thing, definitely make sure to wear comfortable shoes,” said Amanda Hoke, a rural health initiative program specialist at WVSOM.

For things like hand sanitizer, fans, and sunscreen, you can stop by the school’s stand at the fair.