Youth farmers show off market animals at auction

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Youth farmers got the chance to show off their animals in-person after a long year of waiting.

The Youth Livestock Auction took place Monday August 16, 2021 at the State Fair of West Virginia. Youth were able to show of their animals last year, just virtually.

Todd Ramboldt, the President of the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association, said being back in the barns is the best part for all of the youth.

“It’s a great combination to end their projects. They can get here and they can be in front of their peers, the buyers can come and they can interact. They can give handshake thank you’s instead of letters,” Ramboldt said.

If you are heading out to the fairgrounds you can still see all of the champion animals. The champion pen is located right next to the dairy barn .The winners will be on the grounds until Saturday August 21, 2021.