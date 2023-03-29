FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia State Fair excitedly announced the final acts for the State Fair!

Yung Gravy will take the stage Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8 PM, while Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM. The Buckin’ B Bull Ride will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 7:00 PM. Tickets for Young Gravy and the Buckin’B Bull Ride will go on sale Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10 AM.

“We are thrilled with the additions of Yung Gravy, Wilson Fairchild, and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride to complete the 2023 Lineup. We feel these announced acts round out an amazing lineup, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of WV!” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins

27-year-old Minnesotan MC Yung Gravy emerged as a gold-certified phenomenon by way of hilarious ad-libs and airtight rhymes. Within a year, his 2018 Snow Cougar EP jumped from early SoundCloud success to the hottest playlists on Spotify such as New Music Friday and Pop Rising, to name a few. In its wake, he sold out three tours in North America, two tours in Europe, and his run of Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 AM – 6 PM, or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.