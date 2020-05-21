Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: Testing in WV surges to nearly 10,000 in one day
Top Stories
Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added
Top Stories
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has ‘mild symptoms’
Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders
California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires
Denying, defending and numb: Voters not moved by Trump taxes
2020 Election
Virginia Senate Debate
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Fan of the Day
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Top Stories
Chilly Day and Night Ahead
Video
Top Stories
Tips to protect your gardens in the winter
Video
Chilly Tonight to View the Harvest Moon
Video
September in Review: A look back at last month’s weather
Still Below Average
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
Guardiola takes on his guru, Bielsa, for 1st time in England
Top Stories
Early-bird Thiem advances to 4th round at French Open
The Latest: Storm stops French Open play, except under roof
The Latest: Athens Marathon canceled because of pandemic
Week 5 Preview: Top-25 matchups in SEC; ACC title rematch
Living Local
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
DestinationWV
Good News
Hero of the Day
Weekend Warrior
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Health
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
COVID-19
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Excellence
Contests
Pro-Football Challenge
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
Advertising
Preowned Super Sale
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
If this is a life-threatening situation, get to safety and call 911
Name
(required)
Email
Is this an urgent developing situation?
Yes
No
County
(required)
City
Temperature (°F)
Wind Speed (mph)
Snowfall/Precipitation Amount (inches)
Any other information?
Submit
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Photos
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Amber Kulick
Meteorologist
Trending Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: Testing in WV surges to nearly 10,000 in one day
UPDATE: Plea hearing held in 2018 deadly child neglect case
UPDATE: Beckley Golden Corral closing due to lack of customers during pandemic
StormTracker 59 Weather Watcher Reports
Armed robbery arrest made in Greenbrier County
Fayette County students to return to school on Thursday
SNAP extended and increased for qualifying West Virginians
UPDATE: Raleigh County Deputy to be okay after shooting
Video
Beckley man charged with dealing cocaine
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 new deaths reported in West Virginia
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News
StormTracker59
Tweets by Stormtracker59