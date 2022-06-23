Summertime Grocery Giveaway

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
72°
Beckley
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
2022 WV Primary
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Beckley Area Foundation announces new location
Top Stories
Crime In The Coalfields episode 10 out now
WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in helicopter crash
Video
VIDEO: ‘Persons of interest’ in local thefts
Former Mercer County teacher enters guilty plea
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Storm clean up aided by quiet Thursday weather of …
Video
Top Stories
A cold front could bring damaging winds and high …
Video
A nice start Wednesday but strong storms possible …
Video
Tell me more, tell me more of those sweet summer …
Video
Tuesday marks the first day of summer and boy, will …
Video
Contests
Soaky Mountain Waterpark Ticket Giveaway
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Senior Spotlight
Contest Winners
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida’s …
Top Stories
WIMBLEDON 2022: A look at past comebacks by Serena …
Top Stories
WIMBLEDON 2022: Quiz, anyone? AP test on grass-court …
Former Astros GM Luhnow buys Spanish soccer club …
NHL, players union, alumni association team up for …
Williams out of Eastbourne because doubles partner …
Stronger Together
2022 Founders Day of Caring
Things To Do Near You
Pet Walking Forecast
TV Schedule
Car-B-Cue Fridays
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Digital Desk
Let’sTalk+
Crime In The Coalfields
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Entertainment
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Summertime Grocery Giveaway
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in helicopter crash
I-64 eastbound reopened after fatal accident
Deputy killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting
VIDEO: ‘Persons of interest’ in local thefts
Life in a Food Desert: Fighting a war against inflation …
Beckley PD looking for Catalytic Converter thief
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department partners with …