Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid US pressure tactics
Top Stories
Mercer County Courthouse to reopen with restrictions on Monday
Top Stories
In Detroit, NYC, kindness comes one slice of pizza at a time
Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis
The Latest: Turkey eases lockdowns for seniors, children
Afghan president and rival announce power-sharing agreement
COVID-19
COVID-19 Closures
COVID-19 Resources
Top Stories
Mercer County Courthouse to reopen with restrictions on Monday
Top Stories
Mountaineer mobile food bank feeds more than 200 families in Wyoming County
Top Stories
Second COVID-19 related death reported in Fayette County
United Cycle in Summersville expands to bigger building
Video
National Guard helps provide free COVID-19 testing for vulnerable communities in West Virginia
Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pocahontas County
Digital Desk
Your Local Election HQ
Digital Exclusives
Border Report Tour
Fan of the Day
Postcards Home
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Showers and some thunder this weekend, rainy week ahead
Video
Top Stories
Some Storms This Afternoon. Very Warm
Video
Rain chances stick with us over the next few days
Video
Another Afternoon of Pop-Up Showers and Storms
Video
Warming up nicely for the upcoming weekend
Video
Sports
Player of the Month
High School Sports
NFL Draft
WV Illustrated
Masters Report
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills player charged with drunk driving in Texas
Top Stories
All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain
Top Stories
The Latest: NASCAR fans tailgating near Darlington Raceway
Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic
The Latest: Bayern Munich returns to action in Bundesliga
Walt Harris loses 1st UFC fight since stepdaughter’s death
Living Local
Good News
Hero of the Day
Class of 2020
Ask The Doc
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Excellence
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
What’s On
Alexa Flash Briefings
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Entertainment
Advertising
Advertise With Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mailbox
‘Hit-and-run’ mailbox damage leaves questions for homeowners, local fire department
Video
Trending Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: 4 new cases in Pocahontas County, 1 new case in Greenbrier
Mercer County Courthouse to reopen with restrictions on Monday
Hundreds of hogs from Midwest arrive in Mercer County
Video
StormTracker 59
Search warrant finds heroin, firearms and neglected animals in McDowell County home
UPDATE: Wyoming County man found safe in Virginia
United Cycle in Summersville expands to bigger building
Video
Famous state fair cinnamon rolls available in Greenbrier County
Video
Gymnastics, Dance, Cheer and Martial Arts businesses included in gym reopening
Video
BARH discharges second recovered COVID-19 patient
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News