Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Wanted man in Fayette County arrested on additional charges
Top Stories
Traffic stop leads to two narcotics arrests
Top Stories
Man facing charges for hit and run in Fayette County
UPDATE: Additional arrest made in case of theft from handicapped family member
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after a protest is rewarded with a car and a college scholarship
Animal Planet star branches out to Gatlinburg to build 8 treehouses
Video
COVID-19
COVID-19 Closures
COVID-19 Resources
Top Stories
Outrage: Parents and students speak out about Kanawha County Schools graduation cancelation
Video
Top Stories
While some cancelled, one wild and wonderful nature camp moves online
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: One new case reported in Wyoming County
Stardust Cafe opens after being closed through COVID-19 pandemic
Summers County commission, NRGRDA aim to help small businesses struggling from pandemic
Concord University announces changes to Fall semester schedule
Digital Desk
Your Local Election HQ
Digital Exclusives
Border Report Tour
Fan of the Day
Postcards Home
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
Report Weather
Top Stories
Dry and Sunny Today
Video
Top Stories
Stay dry the next few days
Video
Beautiful Weekend!
Video
Drying out this Weekend
Video
Flash flooding closes U.S. 219 in Monroe County
Sports
Player of the Month
High School Sports
NFL Draft
WV Illustrated
Masters Report
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
Hamilton a big sporting voice in Black Lives Matter movement
Top Stories
Balotelli reportedly fired by Brescia — his hometown club
Top Stories
Drew Brees’ wife apologizes for husband’s comments on flag
The Latest: Brighton to have cardboard cutouts of fans
Massive sports corruption case finally heard at Paris trial
A look back at big hits, bad calls as MLB eyes new draft era
Living Local
Good News
Hero of the Day
Class of 2020
Weekend Warrior
Ask The Doc
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Excellence
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
What’s On
Alexa Flash Briefings
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Entertainment
Advertising
Advertise With Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
How to rescan your TV
Download Our Apps
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#pos59
Positively 59 Episode 18: 7-year-old giving back to Children’s Home Society
Video
Trending Stories
Traffic stop leads to two narcotics arrests
COVID-19 LATEST: One new case reported in Wyoming County
Beckley community holds peaceful “Black lives matter’ march
Video
UPDATE: Bluefield police identify suspect in rape of a minor with special needs
Man facing charges for hit and run in Fayette County
Best friends who asked people to ‘relax and have a beer,’ get a call from Brad Paisley
Video
UPDATE: Additional arrest made in case of theft from handicapped family member
Wanted man in Fayette County arrested on additional charges
LATEST: Couple charged with faking death arraigned in Raleigh County
Video
Beaver Volunteer Fire Department will soon expand into station three
Video
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News