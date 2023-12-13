BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local art shop in Bluefield, Virginia is hosting a family-friendly event free to the public for the holiday season.

On Sunday, December 16, 2023, from 11a.m. to 3p.m. families can stop in Big Blue Art in Bluefield, Virginia for a free Christmas ornament making workshop.

The workshop is free to the public and will only take approximately half an hour to complete the Christmas ornament.

All materials will be provided and the ornament is your own to decorate and take home.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit Big Blue Art’s Facebook event page.