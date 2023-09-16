BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Parkview Baptist Church in Bluefield, Virginia decided to host a free cookout for the community, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 .

The Parkview Baptist Church in Bluefield, Virginia sponsored a cookout at Jack Asbury Square. At the cookout, folks could grab themselves a hotdog and some cookies completely free of charge.

Vern Hancock, a member of the church, said providing for the community with free events like this one is what his church is all about.

“We’ve been doing this now for three or four years, at least four years that I know of, maybe longer than that. It’s been four years out here and every year we come out and let the community know that we’re having a cookout: free hotdogs, free cookies, water as well to go with it, so that they know that we love them.” Vern Hancock, Member of Parkview Baptist Church

The members of Parkview Baptist Church consider this cookout to be a simple gesture of love and gratitude for the community they call home.