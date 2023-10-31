TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce reported a location change for the County’s Trunk r’ Treat event.

The Trunk r’ Treat event scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, changed locations due to weather. The event will now be held at the Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The previous location, Main Street, will no longer be the location for the Trunk r’ Treat event in Tazewell County, so make sure to plan to attend at the new location!

For any further scheduling adjustments, please visit Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook.