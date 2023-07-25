GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– You know the saying, “There’s an app for that,”? The National Scot Jamboree is no different.

The National Scout Jamboree is tech-savvy in 2023 with a Jamboree phone app for all scouts in attendance.

“It’s very well organized,” said Charles Miller from Chicago. “It’s not a messy app. It’s well made. It’s not super slow compared to any other apps.”

The app is jam-packed with daily schedules, maps, activities, and the ability to create individual schedules based on what is offered at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, weather alerts, and more. There is one feature that is popular with scouts we spoke to.

“My favorite part of the app has probably been the wait times and the schedule program section of the app,” said William McNally from Washington, D.C.

“I like the app. It makes you look like wait time and stuff,” added Brandon Krause from Chicago. “So, like, if you’re trying to go mountain biking and you’re going to wait 2 hours like I did, you’re going to know that you’re only there for 2 hours. So you might want to eat your lunch in line.’

“I’m kind of impatient,” quipped Miller. “So I like to know if I want to get stuff done right then and there. I want to do some there, there, there. I can’t sit around and wait.”

One scout we spoke with said of it was not for the app, he would not have made it to his planned activity for the day.

“We got lost trying to find the shotgun ranges and then that helped us find the busses from D Camp,” said James Nordmeyer from Dayton, Ohio.

A tiny tool in the palm of their hands so that every scout can optimize their time here in southern West Virginia.