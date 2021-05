WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) -- June 23, 2016 is a day many people will not forget, including former mayor of White Sulphur Springs, Lloyd Haines. The flood struck on a Thursday, his wife died two days later on Saturday, June 25, 2016.

"On Thursday, when it kept raining and raining and raining, I had just gotten my wife out of the hospital and brought her home on that day," Haines said. "There was a prescription that had been written for her. I said, 'well I got her home, and I gotta go to the drug store.'"