“100 Deadliest Days” for teens on the roads begins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With school being out for the summer, many teens will be hitting the roads and taking summer vacations. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, AAA is predicting more teens will be out on the roads.

Melissa Norris is the Senior Travel Agent at the AAA Beckley location. She said the nation is now in the 100 Deadliest Days for teens on the road.

“100 deadliest days of travel for summer time really begins during the memorial season and ends with the Labor Day. It really is a very high travel time and your teens need to be very cautious and be aware of what is going on,” Norris said.

According to a survey done by AAA, more than 60 people were killed in car crashes involving a teen during the 100 Deadliest Days from 2010 to 2019.

Norris provided some tips to help parents keep their child safe on the roads.

“As a parent myself, I am very cautious in telling my child what they need to be responsible for and as a parent you should be talking to your teen about what to expect when you’re driving, to always stay focus and to be attentive about what is around them,” Norris continued.

Norris said it is important to remind your teen to never text and drive.