100-year-old woman receives honorary diploma from Summers County High School

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– It all started with a letter. Wilda Bennett McComas was born and raised in Summers County. She now lives in Ohio.

In the 1930’s, she attended Hinton High School and would have graduated in 1939. But because of family issues, McComas dropped out of school her junior year to take care of her mother, father, and 11 siblings. She never had time to go back and get her diploma, but one letter changed that.

“I said this is one thing I could do for her, so why not do it? So I did and I told my son about it and he said mom write a letter and I said I already have,” Rondell Belt, McComas’ daughter, said.

A few weeks ago, McComas’ daughter, Rondell Belt, wrote a letter to Summers County Superintendent David Warvel, asking if her mom can receive an honorary diploma. When Warvel saw the letter, he immediately jumped on board and granted that wish during graduation on Friday, May 21, 2021.

“The request from this family was could you get her an honorary diploma. Tonight we are going to make sure she gets an honorary diploma,” Warvel said.

McComas always pushed her children to finish school and get a good education because she regrets not being able to finish high school.

“Yes I would like to finish, but there was no way at that time,” McComas said.

McComas said she is excited to finally receive this diploma, just one month after her 100th birthday.

“Oh, I was excited of course,” McComas continued.