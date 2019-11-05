1,000 pounds of trout coming to West Virginia’s Elk River

A golden Rainbow Trout is in the mix of other adult trout being stocked on Monday, March 21, 2016 at Allegheny County’s North Park in McCandless, Pa., north of Pittsburgh. The fish are being stocked for the upcoming Pennsylvania trout season the opens statewide on April 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fishermen in West Virginia’s Elk River are about to get a lot busier.

The Kanawha County Commission on Monday said they will stock a stretch of the river near Clendenin with 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout later this month.

A news release from the commission says it plans to add the fish on November 16. The Indian Lake fish hatchery will supply the trout.

Officials say they hope the move bring more fishermen to the area and provide a boost to the local economy.

Information on fishing licenses and regulations can be found through the state’s Division of Natural Resources.

