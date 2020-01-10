2 arrested after puppy found beaten to death

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEWELL, MERCER COUNTY — Two men are behind bars after state troopers found a dead puppy on a hillside in Mercer County, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint stated a woman picking children up from Bluewell Elementary School saw a man beating a puppy with a stick and another man watched. The woman was able to give a description of the two men.

The trooper was called to an apartment complex for an animal cruelty complaint, and found the dead dog. He also found a man who matched the description the 911 caller gave. Justin Mitchelson told troopers the dog was his. He added the puppy was sick from getting into Lysol cleaning spray and suffering.

Court documents stated Mitchelson watched John Wimmer put the dog on a piece of firewood and beat it to death with a large stick.

Justin Mitchelson was arrested and charged with False Information and Cruelty to Animals.

John Wimmer was arrested and charged with Obstructing, Permitting DUI, and Disorderly Conduct. Both are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Thursday is dedicated to thanking law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday is dedicated to thanking law enforcement"

Relief coming to those affected by 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief coming to those affected by 2016 floods"

Grant Street Bridge Task Force meets for first time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Street Bridge Task Force meets for first time"

59 News Weekend Edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Weekend Edition"

Snowy conditions made for tough roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowy conditions made for tough roads"

Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News