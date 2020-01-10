2 arrested after puppy found beaten to death

BLUEWELL, MERCER COUNTY — Two men are behind bars after state troopers found a dead puppy on a hillside in Mercer County, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint stated a woman picking children up from Bluewell Elementary School saw a man beating a puppy with a stick and another man watched. The woman was able to give a description of the two men.

The trooper was called to an apartment complex for an animal cruelty complaint, and found the dead dog. He also found a man who matched the description the 911 caller gave. Justin Mitchelson told troopers the dog was his. He added the puppy was sick from getting into Lysol cleaning spray and suffering.

Court documents stated Mitchelson watched John Wimmer put the dog on a piece of firewood and beat it to death with a large stick.

Justin Mitchelson was arrested and charged with False Information and Cruelty to Animals.

John Wimmer was arrested and charged with Obstructing, Permitting DUI, and Disorderly Conduct. Both are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.