OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Oak Hill.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just before midnight Wednesday, November 13, 2019. One car wrecked near the Summerlee Exit on U.S. Route 19. Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Jan Care Ambulance and the Oak Hill Police Department responded. The scene has since been cleared.