2 West Virginia men charged in break-in at cell phone tower

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (AP) – Two West Virginia men have been charged related to the theft of copper wiring from a cell phone tower. Charles Ryan Tucker of Mammoth and Jeremy Lane Johnson of Belle were charged Tuesday with breaking and entering and damaging utility company property.

Jeremy Johnson
Charles Tucker

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says deputies responding to a break-in at a cell phone tower site near Cedar Grove noticed copper wiring and other items were missing.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and eventually found them. Tucker and Johnson were being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

