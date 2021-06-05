2021 Women’s Expo held at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Women’s Expo came to the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday, June 6, 2021.

Usually the expo happens in the month of march, which is women’s history month, however, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, organizers decided to pushed the event back to June.

Jim Sassak is one of the co-chairs of the Women’s Expo. He said more than 100 vendors participated in the event.

He believes they will see a huge turn out this year since people are eager to get out of the house.

“A lot of people are off work, and a lot of people are ready to get out and our crowds on Saturday are normally overflowing,” Sassak said.



Saturday was the last day for the Women’s Expo. However, next year they plan to have the event in March as they did in years past.