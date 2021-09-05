2nd annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People gathered in Beckley to attend the second annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021. West Virginia Collective hosted this festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

Breweries from all over the state came out to have people taste their beers. Jason Lockart is the President of West Virginia Collective.

“It’s a celebration of everything that Beckley and the local area has to offer, we have great,” Lockart said.

And like many events across the nation, COVID-19 canceled it last year. Lockart said they were skeptical about hosting the event this year because of the virus. However, there are some protocols in place.

“Well, we were still very trepidation about because things aren’t still 100-percent normal so we tried to take as many things into account,” Lockart said.

Lockart said this is a way for the community to learn more about the local businesses in their area.

“It’s always great to introduce to local independent businesses who are doing new and cool things for new people. And I think this is an opportunity for people in Beckley to come out and see that we offer a lot of cool things outside of chain restaurants,” Lockart said.