3 men plead guilty to sex offenses involving minors

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Three people plead guilty in federal court to sexual offenses involving minors.

On February 28, 2020, Joshua T. Haynes, of Virginia pled guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Haynes admitted between October 31 and November 2, 2019 he talked to a man who told him he could get a 14 or 15-year old girl. Haynes told investigators, he would pay the man money in exchange for sexual activity with the girl. On November 2, 2019, Hayes met the man in Sam Black Church, WV and paid the man the agreed amount. Haynes was then arrested.

Haynes could face 10 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on July 20, 2020.

Another man is also sentenced for sex offenses involving minors. On February 28, 2020, Matthew David Lambert of WV pled guilty to attempting to receive child pornography. Also between October 31 and November 1, 2019 Lambert messaged a girl on a social media app who he believed was a 14-years-old.

Even though Lambert knew her age, he repeatedly asked her to send him sexual photos of herself. The minor refused, but agreed to meet Lambert in a hotel in Lewisburg to engage in sexual activity, and record everything on Lambert’s cellphone.

On November 1, 2019 Lambert traveled to the hotel in Lewisburg to have sex with the 14-year-old female. Lambert could face a five to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing will be on July 10, 2020.

Joshua Kevin Laxton was the last to plead guilty in federal court in relation to sex offenses. On March 2, 2020, Joshua Kevin Laxton WV, plead guilty to traveling on the interstate in order to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Laxton told investigators on September 14, 2019, he began texting a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl located in Lewisburg. Knowing her age, Laxton discussed meeting the minor to have sex. On November 1, 2019, Laxton drove through Virginia to meet the minor at an arranged meeting location in Lewisburg in order to have sex with her.

Laxton faces up to 30 years in federal prison. His sentenced will be July 6, 2020. Upon release from prison, all three defendants will be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. They will also be required to register as sex offenders.

The investigations were all conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which included task force officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department, with additional assistance from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

These cases were prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, for additional information you can click on the link.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart said the following about the crimes: