Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

3 WV hospitals align for enhanced cardiology services

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has signed an affiliation agreement to provide some clinical services at two other medical centers.

Charleston Area Medical Center announced the agreement in a news release with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill.

News outlets report that CAMC cites the need for cardiovascular services in Fayette and Greenbrier counties, which have high levels of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

CAMC will help the other hospitals’ physicians through telecardiology services, which is the remote diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News