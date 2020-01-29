$319 Million contract awarded for final construction phase of Bluestone Dam

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The long-awaited final phase of Bluestone Dam’s construction was given the green light.

The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers Huntington District announced the contract on Bluestone Dam’s final construction phase was awarded to Brayman Construction on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Bluestone Dam Project Manager William “Josh” Miller said the specific phase will fortify the stilling basin and reduce hydraulic energy, reducing the probability of scour failure during an extreme flood scenario.

“Upon completion of this construction project, the Bluestone Dam will be able to more reliably control and pass water in extreme flooding events,” Miller said. “[It’ll] reduce the risk associated with flooding and create a safer environment in the New / Kanawha River basins for West Virginians to live, recreate and ultimately prosper.”

With the awarded contract, Phase 5 is expected to be finished 12 months, accelerating the project by more than six years. Its completion was originally estimated to take four times as long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"
WVNS 59News