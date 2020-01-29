$319 Million contract awarded for final construction phase of Bluestone Dam

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The long-awaited final phase of Bluestone Dam’s construction was given the green light.

The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers Huntington District announced the contract on Bluestone Dam’s final construction phase was awarded to Brayman Construction on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Bluestone Dam Project Manager William “Josh” Miller said the specific phase will fortify the stilling basin and reduce hydraulic energy, reducing the probability of scour failure during an extreme flood scenario.

“Upon completion of this construction project, the Bluestone Dam will be able to more reliably control and pass water in extreme flooding events,” Miller said. “[It’ll] reduce the risk associated with flooding and create a safer environment in the New / Kanawha River basins for West Virginians to live, recreate and ultimately prosper.”

With the awarded contract, Phase 5 is expected to be finished 12 months, accelerating the project by more than six years. Its completion was originally estimated to take four times as long.