31st Scott Brown Classic held at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– For the 31st year, basketball teams headed out to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the Scott Brown/Little General Classic.

Bob Bolen is the tournament director for the Scott Brown Classic. He told 59News Scott Brown was a sportswriter for several newspapers throughout the Beckley Area. Brown died in December of 1996 of a heart attack.

Two games were held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Convention Center.

The three point competition was won by William Gabbert of Greenbrier West. Ben Gillim won the dunk contest.