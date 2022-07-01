CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $4,559,079 from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go towards five different airport projects across the Mountain State.

The funding is planned to be used for infrastructure repairs and updates that will keep these runways ready for safe and smooth travels for all West Virginians.

“I am pleased DOT is investing in five airports across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state. Our airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Rural states like West Virginia rely on regional airports to drive visitors and business to our state. The grant funding announced today will enable our airports in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, Elkins, and Martinsburg to make key upgrades, expand capacity, and advance key infrastructure projects. Our state will greatly benefit from these grants and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference it will make for our aviation and tourism industries both now and in the future.” Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV)

The airports along with the amount they will receive is listed below: