$420 thousand awarded for economic development districts across WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a grant for economic development districts planning in six different locations across West Virginia. The senators made the announcement on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The investment will help identify specific economic factors which will help planning councils create individual plans for development in each of the designated areas.

“Our state’s regional planning councils play a critical role in the development of infrastructure projects in our communities and help further economic growth in West Virginia. West Virginia’s regions are drastically different from one another, emphasizing the importance of our planning councils and local approaches to economic development. This investment from EDA will support their critical efforts in the areas they serve, and help provide necessary resources allowing these councils to manage and implement projects that will bolster economic development in our state. We must continue to work together and develop solutions that give our citizens the tools they need to be successful. Spurring economic growth and creating opportunity for West Virginians has always been a top priority of mine, and I look forward to continuing to work with the EDA and community leaders to create a better West Virginia.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“The EDA’s investments in our regional economies are vital to growing our economies in West Virginia. These projects are also essential to creating good paying jobs and supporting our communities across the Mountain State. I look forward to seeing these grants help our communities, and I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to have access to programs that benefit our state.” Senator Joe Manchin

The Region I Planning Development Council in Princeton/Mercer will receive $70,000.

Other individuals are listed below:

Region 8 Planning and Development Council Petersburg/Grant County

Region 2 Planning and Development Council Huntington/Cabell County

Region VI Planning and Development Council Fairmont/Marion County

Regional Intergovernmental Council South Charleston/Kanawha County

Bel-O-Mar Regional Council Wheeling/Ohio

The $420,000 funding was provided by the Economic Development Administration (EDA).