4th annual Honey Festival held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People were buzzing around the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Saturday, August 21, 2021, for the 4th annual Beckley Honey Festival. A live band, honey, and bees were just a few things at the festival.

Beekeepers were also there to educate people about the importance of honey bees in our environment. Leslie Baker is a Director of Parks and Recreation for Beckley.

“But if something happens to the honey bees totally, pretty soon we are not going to be around either. Because we depend on the honey bees,” Baker said.

If you are interested in learning more about the bees you can contact the Raleigh County Bee Association.