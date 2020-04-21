7 people recovered, one new case in Mercer County

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department reported a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to nine in the county.

According to the health department, the ninth case is travel related. All contacts have been notified and individuals are self-isolating.

The Health Department also announced the seventh positive case recovered. The individual is now off quarantine.

There are currently 12 pending tests in Mercer County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News