7 people recovered, one new case in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department reported a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to nine in the county.

According to the health department, the ninth case is travel related. All contacts have been notified and individuals are self-isolating.

The Health Department also announced the seventh positive case recovered. The individual is now off quarantine.

There are currently 12 pending tests in Mercer County.