70-year-old man dies following skiing incident at Snowshoe

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — A 70-year-old man died following an incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 a 70-year-old skier was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope in the Silver Creek area. Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene. They provided initial care, including CPR and other emergency medical interventions. He was then transported to an ambulance from Shaver’s Fork Fire & Rescue.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A Snowshoe representative told 59News they are not releasing the man’s name because of guest privacy. They also said there are no known witnesses to the actual incident.

Snowshoe released the following statement on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020: