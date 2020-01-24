A Fayette County man is in jail after allegedly threatening a state trooper

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is currently behind bars after allegedly making terrorist threats towards a West Virginia State Trooper.

Dale Wayne Crist allegedly wrote multiple Facebook posts about knocking the trooper out.

When the trooper was interviewed he told investigators he never wrote a citation to Crist. The trooper said he did not take the post as a threat, but is unaware why Crist would make those posts.

Crist tagged State Police Headquarters in his first post. State Police believed Crist may attempt a retaliation with the trooper.

Crist was arrested Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He is charged with terrorist threats, he’s being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.